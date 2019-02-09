|
Julianna J. (Alsbury) Brown 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Julianna Jane Alsbury-Brown left the earth on February 5, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society, and the Illinois Bell Pioneer Club. She donated too many charities such as Animal Protective League, Veterans of America and St. Jude's Children's Network. She retired from Illinois Bell/ATT after 37 years of service. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father James A. Alsbury and Janet Bird Alsbury. She was also proceeded in death husband John David Brown. She will be dearly missed by her children Stephen Michael Yeaman, Thomas Arthur Brown, and Janet Marie Milliorn and step children. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, many extended family and friends. Her Ashes will be planted with a tree she loved at her home. A celebration Julianna's life is planned for Feb. 16, 2019 at Anchor Boat Club, 407 E. Lake Shore Drive, from 2-5pm. In Lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the APL in her honor.
