Kenneth C. Lockhart 2019
Springfield, IL—Kenneth C. Lockhart , 79, Springfield, IL, formerly of Greenview, IL, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.
Ken was an employee at the State of Illinois, DOT for over 39.5 years. Ken loved gardening, bird watching, spending time with his family, reading his Bible, praising his Lord and spending time with the love of his life for over 60 years.
Surviving are his beloved wife Carolyn; loving father of Kevin, Luann Baker (Dan) and Andy (Callie); proud grandfather of Chelsea, Tyler, Kayla, Noah and Hannah; proud great grandfather of Margot, Josephine, Emilia, Lilliana, Whittaker, and Gemma; and brother of Greg (Kay) and Keith (Linda).
Visitation for Ken will be held at Calvary Church, 1730 W. Jefferson, Springfield, IL from 5-8:00 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 and the service will be the next morning at the same location at 10:00 AM. Following services burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview.
On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019