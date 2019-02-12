|
Larry G. Frang 1948 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Larry G. Frang, 70, of Springfield, passed away at 2:23 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
Larry was born March 16, 1948 in Rockford, the son of Emery Winger and Ruby Louise Barnett Frang.
He earned a master's degree in Economics from Western Illinois University and went on to work for the Illinois Municipal League from 1974 – 2014, retiring as the Executive Director. Larry also retired from the IMLRMA in 2016 as the Executive Director.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Frang; and sister-in-law, Martha Frang.
He is survived by two brothers, Ron Frang of Springfield and Bill (Vicki) Frang of Loveland, CO; niece, Joanne Frang; and two nephews, Corey and Andy Frang.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019