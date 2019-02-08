Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Sherman
2626 East Andrew Road
Sherman, IL 62684
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Sherman
2626 East Andrew Road
Sherman, IL 62684
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Sherman
2626 East Andrew Road
Sherman, IL 62684
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Furkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lee Furkin


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Lee Furkin Obituary
Laura Lee Furkin 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Laura Lee Furkin 77, of Springfield, died at 12:02 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born November 7, 1941 in St. Francisville, IL to John and Eileen Hammond Boyer.
She is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Mark) Proctor of Sherman; one son, Corey (Ruth) Furkin of Springfield; four grandchildren, Cody (Rachel) Proctor, Tara (Jake) Attig, Tristan Daniel and Colin Furkin; three great grandchildren; one sister, Cleo (Gene) Hoke of Scottsburg, IN; two step-children, Tammy (Kevin) Roberts and Diana Ross; two nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and one brother-in-law.
Laura was a member of West Side Christian Church. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family. She dearly loved her dogs.
Visitation: 9-11 am, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Sherman
Funeral Service: 11 am, Monday, February 11, 2018 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman, with Pastor Cindy Lash officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wild Canine Rescue. Wildcaninerescue.org
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Sherman
Download Now