Laura Lee Furkin 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Laura Lee Furkin 77, of Springfield, died at 12:02 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born November 7, 1941 in St. Francisville, IL to John and Eileen Hammond Boyer.
She is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Mark) Proctor of Sherman; one son, Corey (Ruth) Furkin of Springfield; four grandchildren, Cody (Rachel) Proctor, Tara (Jake) Attig, Tristan Daniel and Colin Furkin; three great grandchildren; one sister, Cleo (Gene) Hoke of Scottsburg, IN; two step-children, Tammy (Kevin) Roberts and Diana Ross; two nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and one brother-in-law.
Laura was a member of West Side Christian Church. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family. She dearly loved her dogs.
Visitation: 9-11 am, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Sherman
Funeral Service: 11 am, Monday, February 11, 2018 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman, with Pastor Cindy Lash officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wild Canine Rescue. Wildcaninerescue.org
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019