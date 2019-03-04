|
Lisa Johnson 1960 - 2019
Fishers, IN—Lisa Johnson, 58, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 3, 1960, to the late Leonard and Cecilia (Celmer) Courty in Auburn, Illinois.
Lisa was a Registered Nurse who loved Disney movies and the Dallas Cowboys. She loved her family and her many dogs & cats.
Lisa is survived by her partner, Doug Tedder; three sons, Zach, Tyler and Hunter; sister, Kim Coughlin; brothers, Chad Courty and Chris (Shelley) Courty; as well as many nieces & nephews.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to the time of service. Burial will be at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Illinois.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019