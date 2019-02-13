|
Mark A. Snyder 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Mark A. Snyder, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on January 27, 1941 in Newark, New Jersey to Ralph and Jean Leflein Snyder. Mark married Sharon Goldstein in Somerset, New Jersey on June 2, 1963 and she survives.
Mr. Snyder is also survived by his children: Barbara (Barry) Seidman of Springfield, Richard Snyder of Pennsylvania and Kevin (Jennifer) Snyder of Morris Plains, New Jersey, six grandchildren: Jacob, Eli and Raya Seidman and Rebecca, Hannah and Ryan Snyder, one sister Anita (Leslie) Mostow and one sister-in-law Dorothy Sherman.
Mark sold furniture all of his life starting by working with his parents at age sixteen in Brooklyn, NY. He then became a Manufacturers Sales Rep for 50 years and worked the last fifteen years with his son Kevin. He then retired working alongside his daughter and son-in-law in Springfield. Mark was a sports fanatic and was a New York Giants season ticket holder since 1961. He treasured his time spent with his grandchildren. Mr. Snyder was a member of the New Jersey Furniture Association, the National Home Furnishing Association, Temple Israel, Temple B'rith Sholom and the Jewish Federation of Springfield.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am Friday February 15, 2019 at Temple Israel, 1140 West Governor, with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Friday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Jewish Federation of Springfield and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019