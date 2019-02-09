Mary Jo Bolin 1934 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Mary Joan Schultz Hays Bolin, 84, of Springfield, passed from the arms of her loving family into the arms of her Heavenly Father, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in her home.

Mary Jo was born on May 12, 1934, in Moline, IL, to Othie Joe and Ferneta Loy Schultz. She married Bobby Joe Hays on February 3, 1951 and they later divorced. She then married Jerome E. Bolin on March 21, 1981; he preceded her in death on September 23, 1989.

Mary Jo graduated from Plymouth High School in Plymouth, IL and earned her associate's degree from Brown's Business College. She was born with a congenital heart defect and being in frail health during her early life, Mary Jo had a compassion for others becoming involved in caregiving. This led her into geriatric care and varying areas of medical office management; finishing her career in sales at the age of 81.

Mary Jo lived a full and active life; always ready for the next adventure. She enjoyed being with family and friends whether it was shopping, dining, or traveling. She had a strong faith in Christ which led her to a lengthy involvement with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, serving as a board member for several years. Honoring the wishes of her late husband, Jerome, she also established a library in his name on the campus of Southeastern College in Lakeland, FL, where she also served as a board member for several years. Both were very fulfilling and meaningful times in her life.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; dad, Roy Thomas; sister, Cecilia Higgins; and two brothers, Conrad and Harold "Dick" Schultz.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Hays, Rebecca Hays, and Sara Hays and honorary daughter, JoAnn Schachtsiek, all of Springfield; siblings, Andrea Schultz Trombley and Michael Schultz, both of Pahrump, NV; grandsons, Anthony Byers and Jason Gardner; great-grandchildren, Asher Byers, Ahlena Byers, and Nash Gardner, all of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Private family burial will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 924 Clocktower Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019