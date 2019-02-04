|
Maryann McKinnon 1934 - 2019
Chestnut, IL—Maryann McKinnon, 84, of Chestnut, died at 8:54 pm, Monday, January 14, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born May 26, 1934 in Springfield, to William Fred and Susanna M. (Kissner) Wolf.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Spencer of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Kenneth (Peggy) Miller and Ashley Spencer; two sisters, Nancy Taft of Troy, MO and Kay Crawford of Buena Park, CA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Frederick Wolf.
Maryann attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019