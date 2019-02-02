|
Otis P. Howard 1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Otis P. Howard, 67, of Springfield, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at his residence.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Fresh Visions Community Church, 1551 J David Jones Pkwy, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Tennis Academy, P.O. Box 1673, Springfield, IL 62705.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019