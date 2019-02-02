Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Fresh Visions Community Church
1551 J David Jones Pkwy
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis P. Howard


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Otis P. Howard Obituary
Otis P. Howard 1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Otis P. Howard, 67, of Springfield, passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at his residence.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Fresh Visions Community Church, 1551 J David Jones Pkwy, Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Tennis Academy, P.O. Box 1673, Springfield, IL 62705.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now