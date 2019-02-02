|
|
Patricia M. Leach 1933 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Patricia M. Leach, 85, of Rochester, died at 8:16 am, Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home. She was born October 23, 1933 in Springfield, to Franklin and Agnes (Carroll) Atteberry. She married Lum Leach on June 23, 1951 and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2004.
Survivors include two daughters, Lenna DeGroot of Rochester and Laura Dwyer of Springfield; one son, James Leach of Springfield; one daughter-in-law, Sylvia Leach of Springfield; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, David and Michael Leach; one grandson, Michael Dwyer; son-in-law Steve Dwyer; daughter-in-law, Lisa Leach; and ten brothers and sisters.
Patricia was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester. She retired from the state of Illinois Department of Public Aid in December of 2002 and had previously worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue.
She loved to read and crochet; enjoyed attending the theater, especially when members of her family were performing; and was an avid Downton Abbey fan.
The family would like to thank her granddaughter Casey and Casey's fiancé Dave O. for the wonderful care they gave to Patricia over the past two years.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Monday, February 4, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield. A vigil prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester, with Father Dean Probst officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019