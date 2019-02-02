|
|
Patricia Wilson Funk 1932 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Patricia Wilson Funk, 87, of Chatham, passed away at 5:33 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She had been a resident of Chatham since 1962.
She was born in Bargersville, IN, the daughter of William R. and Jessie (Rapier) Roe. They preceded her in death along with three sisters and six brothers. Patricia was formerly married to Joe Wilson and he died in January of 1983. She married Dean Funk in June of 1986.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Wilson Daniels; a son, Gregory Dean Wilson; a step-daughter, Donna M. (husband, David) Arnold; a step-son, David (wife, Cindy) Funk, all of Springfield; one sister, Edna C. Roe of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Marisa (husband, Matt) Griffin of Alabama; grandson, Nathan (wife, Misty) Wilson of Thayer; six step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Samantha, Kimberly and Brian Arnold, and Krystal and Grace Funk; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Patricia was formerly employed by Eli Lilly & Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Stokely Van Camp in Indianapolis, IN. She was a 25-year employee of Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly in Springfield, retiring from there in June of 1988. After her retirement she worked part-time as a Medical Transcriptionist for Chatham Family Practice for 5 years. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chatham.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Route 4.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Chatham with Fr. John Nolan officiating. Interment will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chatham Fire Protection District, 1 Fireman Sq., Chatham, IL 62629 or the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019