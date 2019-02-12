Patrick D. Szerletich 1963 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Patrick D. Szerletich, 55, of Springfield, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. John's Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Patrick was born on March 1, 1963, in Springfield, the son of James J. and Marilyn Irene White Szerletich. He married Belinda Peek on June 24, 1995, at Southside Christian Church in Springfield.

Patrick graduated from high school and High-Tech Institute in AZ. He also attended the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in AZ. Patrick above all else was a musician and played the drums. He was employed with the State of Illinois and retired from the Department of CMS State and Federal Surplus. Patrick was a member of Loami Christian Church and enjoyed painting and putting together laser light shows.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Szerletich; step-father, William Kyle; brother, James "Jim" Szerletich; and sister, Regina Kyle.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Szerletich of Springfield; mother, Marilyn (husband, Carl) Marion of Athens; brothers, William (wife, Pam) Szerletich of Pleasant Plains and Brian (wife, Michelle) Kyle of Springfield; nephews, Justin (wife, Francisca) of CA, Josh of Pleasant Plains, Jake (wife, Betsy) of Chatham, and Joey of Pleasant Plains; niece, Lyndsay of FL; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and three great- nieces.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield with Rev. Anthony Bliss officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 21688, Charleston, SC 29413 or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019