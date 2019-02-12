|
|
Peter P. Weller 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Peter P. Weller, 75, of Springfield, died at 9:37 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born July 4, 1943 in Springfield, Illinois to Elbert and Mable Weller.
Survivors include his four sons, Mike Weller of Springfield, David (Recy) Weller of Kansas City, Mo, Brian (Fiancé: Elizabeth) Weller of Springfield and Nathan Barnes of Springfield; several grandchildren; one sister, Rose Freed of Tulsa, OK and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings; Elbert Weller, Jr., Ruby Everett and Midge Hunter.
Peter was a graduate of Riverton High School and was a US Army Veteran. He worked as a self-employed contractor for over 50 years until his retirement.
He loved being outdoors and planting flowers.
Family will be hosting a Celebration of Peter's Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019