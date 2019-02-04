Home

Staab Polk Memorial Home
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
217-483-9292
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Polk Memorial Home
8855 Route 4
Chatham, IL 62629
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Randal Dean Oakman


Randal Dean Oakman Obituary
Randal Dean Oakman 1961 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Randal Dean Oakman, died on February 3, 2019 after battling cancer for several years.
Randy Oakman was born on June 3, 1961 to Ronald Eugene and Sharon James Oakman. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Anne (Thorell) Oakman and their children, Randal (Kitra Wenger) Oakman of Chatham, Josette Oakman of Springfield, and Tana Oakman of Chatham; grandsons, Braxon Oakman and Graeson Wenger; sister, Deb (Jack) Paul of Blandinsville; niece, Desi Steele; and nephew, Brandon Briggs. He was preceded in death by his mother in 1981 and father in 2003.
He was raised in Blandinsville, IL and lived in many places both in the US and abroad. Randy retired from the military after serving during the Cold War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.
He attended Western IL University and received his bachelor's degree in 2014. He enjoyed military history and building furniture. Randy was a very generous person. He adopted children and pets and gave his time and resources to those who needed it. Randy was a member of the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County until his illness prevented him from continuing to serve. He was also a life member of the Chatham VFW.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Route 4.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Dr., Rochester, IL 62563.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
