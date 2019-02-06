|
|
Ray Loyd 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ray Loyd, 81, of Springfield, died at 10:31 am, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born July 26, 1937 in Wayne County, to Ray and Noma Delaney Loyd. He married Marla Hollett on July 28, 1962 and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Tammy Sue Loyd of Springfield, Tony Ray (Sarah) Loyd of Springfield, and Tucia Carol (John) Sinclair of Wichita, KS; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Ferguson of Latham and Alice Gardiner of Normal; one, sister-in-law Laverne Loyd of Williamsville, three brothers Don (Margaret) Loyd of Springfield, Walt Loyd of Springfield and Earl (Carol) Loyd of New Berlin and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tina Musick and one brother Harry Loyd.
Ray was a US Air Force veteran serving from 1955 – 1959. He was a founding member and was very involved in the establishment of Living Faith Baptist Church in Sherman. He was also an avid Cardinals Fan.
He was a cake decorator at B & Z Bakery for twenty-eight years until they closed then he worked for District 186 for eleven years.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield. The family requests that guests wear Cardinal's baseball attire.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Pastor Adam Cruse and Pastor Mark Emerson officiating. Private burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Living Faith Baptist Church, National Parkinson's Foundation, or Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019