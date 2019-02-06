Home

Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Rebecca Jean Rader Obituary
Rebecca Jean Rader 1964 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rebecca Jean Rader, 54, Springfield,IL, passed away February 2, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis to Phillip and Barbara Rader. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1983, before going on to Ball State University. Becky enjoyed working with the Junior League of Springfield, Red Cross, and volunteering at animal rescue shelters. She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip, grandparents, Edith and Jasper Rader and Julia and Fred Ranney. Survivors include her mother Barbara, sister, Linda Myers, brother, Rick Rader, nephew, Spencer Myers, nieces, Melina Myers and Reece Rader, Aunt Julie and Uncle BenBrouhard, cousin, Katherine (KermitKaleba)Brouhard, and second-cousin,Christopher Kaleba-Brouhard.Visitation will be held Friday from 4-5p at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held there at 5pm.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
