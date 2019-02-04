|
|
Richard D. Morris 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Richard D. Morris, 72, of Springfield, died on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Born in 1946, the son of Benjamin Russell and Katherine Eileen (Dawson) Morris, Rich grew up in Decatur, IL and graduated from Eastern Illinois University with an MBA in 1972. Rich began his career in Robinson, IL with Mass Mutual Insurance Co. He served as mayor of Robinson from 1981 to 1985. In 1988 he began working for National Travelers Life Co. in Des Moines, Iowa. He moved to Springfield, IL in 1996 where he worked for National City Bank and later retired from U.S. Bank as a wealth management officer. Rich leaves a legacy of community service to charities, churches, and foundations including the Jaycees, the Old Capitol Art Fair, the Festival of Trees, and the Salvation Army. Rich hosted the cable access program, Great Things from Good People, where he showcased local events and charities.
Rich enjoyed music, golf, traveling, photography, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Rich is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann (Slightom) Morris; his two sons, Todd (Heidi) Morris of Urbana, IL, and Brian (Melodie Bishop) Morris of Evanston, IL; his daughter, Leanna (Chris) Sisson of Raymore, MO; his sister, Ann Campbell of Indianapolis, IN; and his two grandsons, Charlie and Isaac. Rich was preceded in death by his parents.
Rich was a member of the Springfield First United Methodist Church. As his final act of service, he was able to donate tissue to Gift of Hope to help others.
A celebration of Rich's life will be held at 3 p.m. on February 8 at The Sangamo Club in Springfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rich's name to the International Health and Development Network, a Christian healthcare mission in Ghana. To donate, visit ihdn.org. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019