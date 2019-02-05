|
Richard L. Morgan 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Richard L. Morgan, 56, of Springfield, died at 4:25 pm, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born February 20, 1962, in Springfield, to Dennis and Linda Fickas Morgan. He married Eva L. Colvin on October 31, 1989 and she survives.
Also surviving are his parents, Dennis and Linda Morgan of Springfield; four children, Jennifer McDonald of Franklin, VA, Roman (Becky) Morgan of Springfield, Angela McDonald of Williamsburg, VA, and Justin (Courtney) Morgan of Springfield; eleven grandchildren; two brothers, Archie (Becky) Morgan and Kurt Morgan both of Springfield and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Morgan and two brothers Dennis Jr. and Timothy Morgan.
He was a lifelong resident of Springfield and was a self-employed plumber with his brother, Archie.
Visitation: 1-3 pm, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019