Richard Tremain
Springfield, IL—Richard W. "Dick" Tremain, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on November 12, 1949 in Springfield the son of Leo and Myrtle (Russell) Tremain. He married Marilyn Smith on July 25, 1981 in Springfield and she survives.
He worked as a repair technician for Sears. He loved hunting, fishing, sprint car and drag racing, painting, bowling, and he loved his Pepsi.
Besides his wife Marilyn, he is survived by his mother Myrtle Tremain of Springfield; 5 children, Richard Tremain II, Robert Tremain, Ami (Sean) Broughton, Crystal Tremain, and Troy (Mallori) Tremain, all of Springfield; 9 grandchildren, Andrew, Courtney, Luke, Jacob, Brittney, Matthew, Nayomi, Maci, and Kaitlyn; 3 brothers, Frank (Diane) Tremain, Jim (Ellen) Tremain, and Randy (Cathy) Tremain, all of Springfield; 1 sister Sharon (Jack) Merz of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews, and great- nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Leo Tremain.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, where visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to the or the .
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
