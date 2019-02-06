Home

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
109 E Washington St
Edinburg, IL 62531
(217) 623-5253
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
109 E Washington St
Edinburg, IL 62531
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
109 E Washington St
Edinburg, IL 62531
Richard Williams Sr. Obituary
Richard Williams Sr. 1938 - 2019
Edinburg, IL—Richard Williams Sr., 80, of Edinburg, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his residence.
Richard was born on August 7, 1938 the son of Ercel and Myrtle Beckner Williams.
He retired from working at Illinois Bell Telephone Company and enjoyed woodworking, riding his motorcycle, and traveling during the winter months.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother C. Burnice Williams; and one sister, Marie Austin.
He is survived by his companion, Nancy Gutmann; three children; Richard (Janet) Williams, Kenny Williams, and Judy Stockburger; three grandchildren, Allen Williams, Rachel Sidener, and Devon Stockburger; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 109 E. Washington St., Edinburg, IL 62531 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
