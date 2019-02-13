|
Richard Williams 1972 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT—Richard Williams 46, departed this life on Wednesday February 6, 2019, in Taylorsville, Utah. Richard was born April 23, 1972, the son of Lois Jean Williams and Freddy Lee Williams Jr., in Springfield,IL.
Funeral services Saturday, February 16, 2019, Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703. Visitation:3:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Service, 3:30 p.m. Interment, private.
In Lieu of Flowers please donations to Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019