Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
For more information about
Robert Walbert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Walbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Chuck" Walbert Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. "Chuck" Walbert Jr. Obituary
Robert A. "Chuck" Walbert, Jr. 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert A. "Chuck" Walbert, Jr., 72, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born November 22, 1946, to Robert A. and Dorothy June (Graham) Walbert.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Roberta Ann (Scott) Thomas, Rebecca (Thomas) Hamilton and Chuck (Laura) Walbert; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Ann Maggio; brother, Terry Lee Walbert; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Thomas W. Hamilton officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.