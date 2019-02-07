|
Robert A. "Chuck" Walbert, Jr. 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Robert A. "Chuck" Walbert, Jr., 72, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born November 22, 1946, to Robert A. and Dorothy June (Graham) Walbert.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Roberta Ann (Scott) Thomas, Rebecca (Thomas) Hamilton and Chuck (Laura) Walbert; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Ann Maggio; brother, Terry Lee Walbert; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Thomas W. Hamilton officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019