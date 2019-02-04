|
|
Robert Harrison Farley 1932 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Robert Harrison Farley, 86, of Chatham, passed away on Friday February 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 7, 1932 in Springfield to Robert H. and Frances E. Wilkerson Farley. Robert married Bonnie Victor in Decatur on December 27, 1962 and she survives.
Survived by 7 Children: Bobbie Kindler (husband John) of Sarasota Florida, Rick Farley (wife Judy) of Riverton; David Watson (wife Cheryl) of Springfield; Kevin Farley of Springfield; Steven Farley; Ronald Theobald (wife Judy) of Chatham; Renee Lonergan (husband Paul) of Chatham; and 8 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-great Grandchild, two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother Sonny Farley and two grandsons.
Bob had a very versatile career. He was a Commerical Pilot, an Operating Engineer for Local 965 and a Business Agent for Operating Engineers Local 965. A Wonderful mechanic he fixed lawnmowers for his neighbors. Robert also purchased old bicycles at auctions, fixed them, and gave to children in need.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, with burial to follow at Chatham Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service Wednesday at Bisch West. Please visit the online 'Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019