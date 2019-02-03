|
|
Dr. Thomas E. Theobald, OD 1940 - 2019
Jacksonville, FL—Dr. Thomas E. Theobald, OD, 78, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the McGraw Hospice Center in Jacksonville following a valiant six-year battle with cancer.
He was born October 15, 1940 in Springfield, the son of Paul and Marguerite (Phillips) Theobald. He married Joyce McMaster on July 6, 1963 in Memphis, TN. She preceded him in death. He married Lynn Morford in Buffalo Hart on March 22, 2003. She survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Ann (Brent) Hollenbeck, Ann Arbor, MI; Jane (Marc) Stein, Austin, TX; brother, Dale (Linda) Theobald, Zionsville, IN; four grandchildren, Kate Hollenbeck, Olivia Hollenbeck, Ellee Stein and Nathan Stein; sister-in-law, Jane (Clay) Wilson, Paris, TN; brother-in-law Scott (Susan) Morford, Clayton, NC; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda (Paul) Smith, Greenup, IL.
Tom graduated from Tri-City High School in Buffalo, and earned the Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Optometry degrees from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, MO and Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Culver and Omega Delta at Southern. He was a Captain in the Army Medical Service Corps, serving as an optometry officer at Valley Forge General Hospital in Pennsylvania during the Vietnam era.
Tom's first loves were his family and his optometry practice in Normal, IL. He was active in numerous civic organizations, serving as Chairman Emeritus of Citizens Savings Bank (now Busey Bank) and vice-chairman of the Bloomington-Normal Sanitary District. He was a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and held several offices in local and state optometric associations and the American Optometric Association. As President of the Normal Chamber of Commerce, he worked with Craig Hart and Judge Bernard Wall to create the McLean County Association of Commerce and Industry. He was a former member of the Normal Rotary Club, a former board member of Bloomington Country Club, and an adjunct professor at Illinois State University.
Tom enjoyed creating computer applications with his friend, Dr. Gerry McKean; earned his commercial pilot's license; and loved golf, scuba diving, travel, watchmaking, and most of all his family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Buffalo Hart Presbyterian Church in Williamsville, IL, the Rev. Mary Jessup officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church, with burial following at Constant Cemetery in Buffalo, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Culver-Stockton College, Canton, MO; Buffalo Hart Presbyterian Church, or to a .
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 200 S. Church St., Mechanicsburg, IL 62545 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019