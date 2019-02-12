The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Kirlin-Egan & Butler Funeral Home
900 South Sixth Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
1725 S. Walnut
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL—Timothy Nudo, 60, of Springfield, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Timothy was born on September 17, 1958 in Springfield, the son of Alexander Sam Nudo and Wanda M. Nudo. He married the love of his life, Svitlana, on November 6, 2004 in Chicago.
Timothy was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Griffin High School and attended Illinois State University. He was an owner and executive of Nudo Products, Inc. and, along with his brothers, made Nudo Products, Inc. an internationally recognized manufacturer doing business throughout the world. Timothy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a proud supporter of both the church and Blessed Sacrament School. He was also a member of Illini Country Club. Timothy loved to travel, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved wife and son.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Svitlana; son, Timmy Nudo; four brothers, Gerald Lee Nudo, Thomas (Denise) Nudo, Samuel Nudo, and Patrick Roman Nudo; nieces and nephews, Samantha Nudo, Alex (Abby) Nudo, Adam Nudo, Natalie Nudo, Tate Nudo and Whitney Nudo; and a great-niece, Bianca Nudo.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Private entombment will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament School, 748 West Laurel, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Timothy Nudo is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 South 6th Street, Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
