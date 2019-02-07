Home

Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Walter E. Wilson Obituary
Walter E. Wilson 1948 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Walter E. Wilson, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his residence in Springfield.
Walt was born on December 16, 1948, the son of Luther and Cordelia (Hunter) Wilson. He married Patricia "Trish" Egler on October 7, 2006.
Walt was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a carpenter, enjoyed hunting, was an avid Cardinals fan and never met a stranger wherever he went. Walt was a member of VFW post 755, Pheasants Forever, and the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Trish; son, Tony of Rochester; daughter, Mari of Taylorville; step-daughters, Liz Egler (Sandy Nickel) of Springfield and Melissa Egler of Chicago; brothers, Marvin of Fenton, MO and David of Auburn; sister, Sharon Hinds of Rochester; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Steve Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 755, Simmons Cancer Institute or Pheasants Forever
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements,
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
