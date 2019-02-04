Home

Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
(217) 627-2126
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
Wayne F. Klaus Obituary
Wayne F. Klaus 1928 - 2019
Girard, IL—Wayne F. Klaus, 90 of Girard, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 2, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Wayne was born August 10, 1928, in Carlinville, IL, one of four sons born to Charles J. and Marie H. Leefers Klaus.
Wayne graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1946. He joined the Army in 1950 and served during the Korean War. He reached the rank of Master Sergeant before his discharge.
Wayne married Dorothy Neff, at the Girard First Baptist Church in 1954.
Wayne was grain and livestock farmer south of Girard his lifetime and enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all his grand and great grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Kathy Klaus in 1993, and brothers Alfred and Ralph Klaus.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery, Girard, Illinois.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Girard, IL; son, Brad (Lillie) Klaus of Girard, IL; son, Scott (Cheryl) Klaus of Danvers, IL; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Norman Klaus of St. Peters, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Sulpher Springs Cemetery, First Baptist Church or Girard Fire & Rescue Squad.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
