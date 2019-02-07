|
|
Armin Losleben 90, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 6, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, North Entrance, Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 11a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
A complete notice will follow.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019