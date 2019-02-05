|
Barbara Jean (Krueger) Deibele passed away Jan. 18, 2019. Barb's life was tragic in the end. Severe early onset dementia left her a non-functioning person. Barb died at home with her husband and son, Jesse at her side.
She was born Feb. 13, 1958, and was raised in Sleepy Eye, by Don and Phyllis Krueger. Barb attended St. Mary's school. At a young age she married Dan Deibele of Sleepy Eye and raised two fine boys, Jesse and Justin. The family lived in the Alexandria area. Barb knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was known by all as a meek, humble, loving person.
She is survived by brothers: Gary and Michael Krueger; a sister, Mary Jo (Krueger) Schroepfer.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019