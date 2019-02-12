|
David Ludewig 77, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 10, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Thursday from 9 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
David Joseph Ludewig was born on March 26, 1941 in New Ulm, to Raymond P. and Gertrude (Schumacher) Ludewig. David married Marietta Elizabeth Guttum on Oct. 22, 1962 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye, they lived West of Leavenworth. The couple moved to Leech Lake for four years. They returned to the Sleepy Eye area where David worked at Deming Construction, Del Monte for Pea Pack, BCA and Mathiowetz Construction. They later moved to Sleepy Eye. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, smoking sausage, pickling fish and especially spending time with his family and friends.
David is survived by his wife, Marietta; sons: Jason (Jessica) Ludewig, Jeremy (Carly) Ludewig; grandchildren: Collin, Macey, Logan and Lennon; sister, Adeline Braulick; brother, Charles (Marlys) Ludewig; brother-in-law, Wally (Margaret) Windschitl; sisters-law: Bernice Groff, Phyllis Case and Joe (Donna) Guttum. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ben (Alvina), Felix (Lillian), Leonard (Rosella), Matt (Verna), Cyril (Judy), Frederick (Judy) and brothers-in-law, Edwin Braulick and Adrian Jenniges; Mother and father-in-law: Luverna and Joe Guttum; Sister-in-law, Diane Wenisch.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019