Duane Edward Nemmers, 84, Benson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019, at Meadow Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Benson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Duane Edward Nemmers was born on Nov. 16, 1934 to Leonard and Emma (Behr) Nemmers in Fulda. He attended St. Gabriel Convent School and graduated from Fulda High School in 1952. Shortly afterward, Duane joined the Navy and served for three years during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended Minnesota State University–Mankato and earned a teaching degree in Industrial Arts. He was united in marriage to Jane Cashel on June 8, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington. In 1961, he began teaching at St. Mary's High School, and later the Public High School in Sleepy Eye. He coached football, basketball and baseball and was president of the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club, where he was known for his consistently perfect scores in trapshooting. In 1969, he relocated his family to Benson, where he taught Industrial Arts for over 30 years. As a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Duane served on the Parish Council and was very active in the community as a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, especially during their Christmas wreath fundraiser. Duane was a member of the VFW, Minnesota Deer Hunters' Association, Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. He loved to fish and hunt with his children, grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, trap shooting, dancing, playing cards, and spending time with his grandkids. He was always available to help family and friends with small engines and construction projects.
He is survived by his seven children: Laura (Richard Jenny), Kenneth (Christina) Nemmers, Ann Johnson, Karen Hagstrom, Nancy (Glen Haviland), Michael (Jill) Nemmers, and Kathrine Cashel; his 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters: Lorraine (John Styczenski) and Ethel (Leonard Fritz), his son-in-law Keith Johnson, and Jane, his wife of 55 years.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019