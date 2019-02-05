|
Lester Maas, 95, of Sleepy Eye, died Feb. 3, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. Service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye on Friday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathanael Mayhew. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Lester H. Maas was born Nov. 24, 1923, in Johnsonville Township, Redwood County, north of Walnut Grove, to William and Lilly (Kroschel) Maas. At the age of 11 he moved with his parents to a farm northeast of Sleepy Eye. He graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1941, and on Jan. 21, 1951, he married Lois Ahle at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. Lester lived on this farm until 1989 when he and his wife moved to a condo in Sleepy Eye. Their son John and his wife Mary now live on that farm. After traveling for several years, Lester and Lois bought a winter home in Mesa, Ariz., in 1995, and would go there for five months from November to April. They enjoyed stained glass, painting, shuffleboard and games. Lester enjoyed farming, with the first years using horses. He grew and sold certified and registered seeds, small grain and soybeans. Lester was a charter member and the first chairman of Grace Lutheran Church in 1959 and was a charter member of the Sleepy Eye FFA chapter in 1939.
He is survived by daughter, Janette Maas of Atlanta, Ga.; son John and wife Mary of Sleepy Eye; grandson, Taylor (Chelsey) Maas of Richfield; step-granddaughter, Jessica (Matt) Keil Bushard of Shakopee; step-grandson, Travis (Leslie) Keil of Chanhassen; great-grandchildren: Noah Bushard, Alexander Keil, and twins Natalie and Olivia Maas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois in 2016; brother, Gilbert; and sisters: Lucille Neal and Alice Radel.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019