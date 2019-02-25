Home

Marjorie "Marge" Kramer 93, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 21, 2019, at her home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, from 9 to 11a.m.,at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019
