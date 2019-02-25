|
|
Mary Oestreich of Litchfield, died on Thursday, Feb. 21, from complications of lung cancer. A funeral mass will be offered for her at the Church of Saint Philip in Litchfield on Saturday, March 2 at 11 am. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Church of Saint Philip and one hour before the funeral mass. Mary was a 3-time cancer survivor. During her life she battled Lung, Esophageal, Skin, and Uterine cancers. In light of this, Mary made the decision to donate her body to the University of Minnesota for the purposes of medical research. When asked why she wanted to donate her body she said, "I hope to help the next guy so a cure can be found!" She will be interred at Saint Philip's Cemetery once the study is complete.
Mary Louise Hughes, the daughter of Patrick and Rose (O'Keefe) Hughes was born on June 23, 1941 in Litchfield. She attended District 85 country school as a child and then graduated from Litchfield Senior High School in 1959. After graduation she lived in Minneapolis and worked for Guaranty Security Insurance Company. She then returned to Litchfield and worked for the North Western Bell Telephone Company, Horse Shoe Café, Janousek's Café, St. Theresa nursing home, the Hi-Ho Café and Emmanuel nursing home. She kept close ties with many of her classmates and former colleagues throughout her life. Mary was united in marriage with Bill Oestreich on Aug. 18, 1962 at Saint Philip's Church. Throughout their 53 years together, they enjoyed traveling, playing cards, hosting family and friends for meals and celebrations, camping, church events, and having coffee with friends, family, and neighbors.
Mary is survived by her children: Shari Stordahl and Father Brian Oestreich; Her grandchildren: Patrick and Meghan Stordahl; siblings: Francis (Mark) Agnew, Noni (Duane) Smith, Pat (Deb), Mike (Marilyn), Bob (Mary), and Steve (Karla); sister-in-law, Shirley Buck and brother-in-law, Gayle Oestreich. She is also survived by her dear friend Sharon Kotzer AKA- Thelma! Proceeding her in death was her husband, Bill in 2015; parents: Patrick and Rose (O'Keefe) Hughes. In-laws: Walter and Alice Oestreich, Pat and Ardell Reins, Arlene Oestreich, and Bernell Buck. "Give me flowers while I'm alive so I can enjoy them. Not when I'm dead", Mary often said. So, in leu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019