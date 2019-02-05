Home

Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Solano Catholic Church
469 3rd St. West
Sonoma, CA
Armando Rosales, Sr.
Armando Rosales, Sr. (93) died peacefully in his sleep January 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Sonoma.
Services are as follows: Rosary 6:00 pm February 11, at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 West Napa St, Sonoma, CA, Funeral Mass Tuesday February 12 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Solano Catholic Church, 469 3rd St. West, Sonoma, CA, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at
https://www.duggansmissionchapel.com/notices/Armando-Rosales.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
