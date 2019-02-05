|
Carolyn Covell Shultz
Carolyn Covell Shultz, 77, passed away peacefully at home from colon cancer on Monday, January 28, 2019, in Sonoma, CA. Carolyn was born in Lawrence, MA on November 2, 1941, to Arthur and Ruth Covell. She attended Stowe Elementary School and Andover Junior High in Andover, MA. She moved with her family to Pleasant Hill, MO in December 1955, and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1959. She attended Cottey College in Nevada, MO, graduating with an AA in 1961. Carolyn married Fred Townsend Shultz in Pleasant Hill, MO, on June 24, 1961, and they began their married life in Livermore, CA, where they had four children. The family moved to Pacific Grove, CA in 1969, then to Sonoma, CA in 1971, where Carolyn spent most of the rest of her life. While living in Sonoma, she graduated with a BA from Sonoma State University, and graduated with an MA in Counseling Psychology from Dominican University in 1987.
Carolyn had wide and varied work experiences. She worked at El Verano Elementary as school librarian, the Sonoma Sausage Company, the Shultz Home Eldercare Facility, FAHA Senior Care, and Papa Murphy's Pizza. She was a Trager Massage Therapist, receiving her Trager Practitioner Certification in 1986. She received her Marriage, Family, and Child Counseling license after graduating from Dominican, and spent a number of years working in that field, particularly with children. In later years, she was a Creative Memories Consultant, sharing the joy of scrapbooking with friends and family across the nation. Her strength was in her ability to connect with people and put them at ease.
She began attending St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sonoma in the mid-'70s. This became a very important and meaningful part of her life, and she maintained many deep friendships there. At St. Andrew, she served both as an elder and as a deacon. Throughout her life and in her final days, her relationship with Christ gave her peace and joy. God's grace and spiritual fortitude were always so evident in her life.
Carolyn grew up on a poultry farm in Massachusetts. She was part of a very large extended family that often gathered for picnics, reunions, and holiday celebrations. Family was very important to her from an early age and this was reflected throughout her life as she kept close ties with family members even when far away from them. She was a wonderful mother to her children. She was also very inclusive and welcoming. Her children's friends were attracted to her family (and her dinner table) and she became like a second mother to a number of them. People greatly appreciated her generosity, loyalty, and lovingkindness.
She gave freely of her time, volunteering for many organizations over the years, including Sonoma Children's Cancer Foundation, Young Life, AFS Intercultural Programs, and a myriad of church and school activities and groups.
Carolyn was very creative, but didn't broadcast this. She invented board games in the library for the children to play, painted, took beautiful photographs, created heirloom photo albums, and wrote private poetry.
Carolyn was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2008, but was grateful to spend 8 years in remission before contracting colon cancer. She lived those years to the fullest, with extensive travels with her sisters across the country, to Nebraska to see her grandchildren, and to the beach.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, and by her son, Brian Gregory Shultz. She is survived by her sisters Margaret (Larry-deceased) Holbrook and Grace (Lou-deceased) Saylor; daughters Trina (Randy) Wattermann, Rebecca (Larry) LaSara, son Daniel (Nina) Shultz; grandchildren Katie (Jeremy) Bartels, Matthew, Laura, Christopher, Samantha, William, Phillip, and Robert Wattermann; nieces and nephews Nicole, Linda, Heather, Holly, David, Timothy, Mary, Elisabeth, and their spouses; and one great-grandchild on the way. The family is very grateful for the wonderful caregivers Carolyn has had over the years.
A memorial service will be held for Carolyn on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1:30pm at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sonoma. Private burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Andrew Church, 16290 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476 or to Hospice by the Bay, 190 West Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019