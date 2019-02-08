|
Helen Jane Krueger
March 10, 1925 - December 7, 2018
Helen Jane Krueger passed away on December 7, 2018 in her home in Sonoma, California. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Virgil F. Krueger who passed away in 2011 and her grandchild, Zachary Rhoten. Helen is survived by daughter Diana and son-in-law Roger Rhoten of Sonoma, CA and daughter Jenene who resides in Centennial, CO with her husband Jim Johnson, grandchildren Jeremy and Kim Rhoten and Carlo Johnson, and great-grandchildren Austin, MacKenna and Marko.
Helen and Virgil were married on June 8, 1941. During the war while Virgil served his country in World War II, Helen did her part in the war effort. Daughter Diana was born while Virgil was on his way to Okinawa. Soon after Virgil returned from the war, Jenene was born.
Helen and Virgil moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1951 where Helen worked as an airplane instrument technician and they lived there until retirement in 1980. They moved to Vassar, Kansas and lived on their beloved lakefront property, enjoying fishing, boating, gardening and rural Kansas life. During that time, Helen and Virgil dabbled in antiques, jewelry, quilts, etc., through the Antique Trader Magazine. Helen also became a master quilter and made over 20 beautiful quilts. When Ebay was in its heyday, Helen bought a computer and with the incredible patience of her grandson Jeremy, she became internet savvy and was obsessed with wheeling and dealing on Ebay. She was a "power seller" for many years, specializing in antique jewelry. She had infinite knowledge of collectables in general.
In 2010, Helen and Virgil moved to Sonoma to be near family and Virgil passed away on July 12, 2011. Soon after, Helen lost most of her sight to Macular Degeneration and was no longer able to navigate her computer or drive. However, that did not hinder her adaptation to Sonoma life. She was fond of the wine and Sonoma. She loved the Warriors, especially Steph Curry. Most of all she loved to dance and the Moose Club was her haven on Sunday. It was her community.
The Rhoten and Stienke family lost two most important members of our families (the last of the "great generation" Helen Krueger and Martha Pittman (Kimberly's grandmother) just two months apart. We are celebrating their lives at the Sebastiani Theatre on Saturday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be served at 1:00 and tributes will be at 2:00, with music throughout with musicians Sean Carscadden and Showcase. It will be a bash as only Helen and Martha would want.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Moose Club, Earl Baum Center For the Blind, the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation, or would be appreciated.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019