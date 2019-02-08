|
Kristina Maltby
Kristina Maltby, age 67, passed away in Santa Rosa on February 1, 2019. She was born in New York in 1951, a daughter of Oliver and Janet Wilhelm. She is survived by 2 children, Lauren Wheatley, and Brett, Maltby; 2 granddaughters, Makenna and Camille Wheatley; and a brother, Bob (Darlene) Wilhelm. She was preceded in death by he husband, Les Maltby, and a sister, Lynn Holland Wilhelm. She will be missed and was loved dearly. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019