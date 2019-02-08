Home

More Obituaries for Kristina Maltby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina Maltby

Kristina Maltby Notice
Kristina Maltby
Kristina Maltby, age 67, passed away in Santa Rosa on February 1, 2019. She was born in New York in 1951, a daughter of Oliver and Janet Wilhelm. She is survived by 2 children, Lauren Wheatley, and Brett, Maltby; 2 granddaughters, Makenna and Camille Wheatley; and a brother, Bob (Darlene) Wilhelm. She was preceded in death by he husband, Les Maltby, and a sister, Lynn Holland Wilhelm. She will be missed and was loved dearly. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
