Linda (Paieri) Dillon
Native Petaluma resident Linda Dillon passed away Feb. 7, 2019, in the comfort of her home among loved ones. Linda was born Feb. 16, 1962 to Gino and Wilma Paieri. As an ambitious student, she graduated from UC Davis. Like her dad, Linda pursued teaching and was a beloved English teacher at SVHS. She leaves behind her father, Gino; children, Mike and Christina; grandsons, Joey and Liam; and companion Mark.
A service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Petaluma Feb. 16, at noon.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2019