Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Wake
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View Map
Michael Joseph Lane, M.D.
December 2, 1958 - February 2, 2019
Michael Joseph Lane, M.D., the son of George William and Maureen Lane, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Carlsbad, CA at the age of 60.
He was raised in Sonoma, CA, graduating from Sonoma Valley High School, known as "Harpo" and chosen as salutatorian, in 1977. He received his B.S. in Biology from the University of Notre Dame in 1981, and subsequently earned his M.D. from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in radiology, earning his board certification from the American Board of Radiology.
Michael served in the United States Navy, ultimately earning the rank of Commander. Highlights of his career include assignments at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, and an overseas appointment in Okinawa, Japan. His medical career continued after his Navy service, in both Sonora and San Diego where he continued his lifelong devotion to his patients.
From an early age, Michael had a keen interest in the world around him and a joyful appreciation for life. He loved science, music, literature, photography and Scrabble. His traveling rock collection is legendary in family lore.
Michael is survived by his beloved and devoted bride of 20 years, Maral Achikian, and their enthusiastic, frisbee-loving dog, Buddy. He was big brother, always leading the way, to Jim (Caroline), Celeste, Virginia, and Nancy (Pascal). He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, adoring nieces and nephews, and loyal friends.
Michael was lovingly supported by the entire Achikian family during his long illness.
Funeral services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Viewing (Wake) Friday, February 15th, 4-8 p.m., Funeral Ceremony Saturday, February 16th 11:30am.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in honor of Dr. Michael Joseph Lane. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=10043
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
