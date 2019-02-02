|
|
Bernice Frances ""Aunt Bernie, Miss Scozz"" Scozzafave, age 72, of Brimley, Michigan passed away early Friday morning, January 18, 2019, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Bernice was born on January 15, 1947, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Frank and Noami (Gallina) Scozzafave. She graduated from Loretto Catholic High School with the class of 1965. She continued her education at Western Michigan University earning her Bachelor's Degree in 1971. She was a high school teacher at Cedarville High School 1971-1976, Fowler High School 1976-1999, and Lansing Eastern High School 1999-2006. She was a member of the professional organization of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority - Gamma Chapter.
Bernice was a member of the Christopher Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Bay Mills, where she worked on many pasty sales, cleaning the church, and befriending/mentoring newly appointed Indian & African priests. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and cooking.
Her greatest joy in life was ""helping others."" Bernice was always willing to step up, no matter what the circumstances. She did this usually without being asked, and would unselfishly participate in various and diverse projects. She was an advocate for poor, underprivileged and racially oppressed refugees. In 2006 an award was created expressly for Bernice by the Capital Area Literacy Coalition, ""The Refugee Literacy Advocate Award."" Bernice was truly generous of her time, talent and treasure for the betterment of others.
Bernice is survived by her son: Kuol Nai of Lansing, MI; a grandson: Jayvyn Nai of Sault Sainte Marie, MI; her brother: Phillip (Mary Pat) Scozzafave of Lansing, MI; her nieces and great nieces and nephews: Kari (John) Schroeder, Michael, Ryan & Katelyn of Dewitt, MI and Jami (Scott) deVarona, Megan & Justin of Grand Ledge, MI; and a nephew: Mark (Aimee) Scozzafave of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by many first cousins originally from the twin Saults: Bob (Darlene) Scozzafave, Frank (Darlene) Scozzafave, Tony Scozzafave, Joe (Barbara) Scozzafave, Rosemary (Jim) Sandefer, Marilyn (Dick) Autterson, Phyllis Kinney, Tom (Cathy) Scozzafave, Susan Reid, Judy Nanchin, Evelyn Ansley, Sandra Pold, Carla (Alan) Henderson, Bonita (Gord) Gallina, Laura Gideon, Larry (Diane) Favero, Leo (Linda) Favero, Leona Favero, Sylvia (Don) Downton, and Bert (Joyce) Bertolo. She also leaves behind many special friends and extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Sebastian Kavumkal as the celebrant. Friends may gather at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass. A second Memorial Mass will be held at the usual 12:30 p.m. Mass on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha in Bay Mills with Brother John Haskell as the celebrant. A Mass in her intention will be offered during the St. Mary's School Student Mass at St. Mary's Church on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. Mass. Also, a Mass in her memory will be offered at St. Gerard Church in Lansing on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 8:10 a.m. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, Bernice would like donations to be made to Hospice of EUP or St. Mary's Catholic School. Bernice also wanted to remind everyone to buy their St. Mary's Catholic School Jackpot Raffle ticket!
Anyone who knew Bernice knew she loved Elvis and hoped he was the first one to meet her at the Pearly Gates! In true Elvis fashion, ""Bernice has left the building!""
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 2, 2019