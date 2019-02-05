|
Donna Mae Clegg Goodridge, 86, wife of Carroll Merlyn Goodridge, passed away peacefully Friday, February 1, 2019.
Born in Pickford, MI, a daughter of the late Clinton Clegg Sr. and the late Clara Opal Byrdell Kerr Clegg, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, bowling, square dancing, and traveling. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for troop 101 and a Red Cross volunteer in the pharmacy at Seymour Johnson AFB. Mrs. Goodridge was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of sixty-four years, are a son, Steven Carroll Goodridge (Linda) of Ocala, FL; daughters, Lonna M. White (Bob) of Las Vegas, NV, Barbara Jo Goodridge Calvert of Easley, SC, and Julee Kaye Sealor (Don) of Ranson, WV; a brother, Clinton Clegg Jr. (Maggie) of Pickford, MI; a sister, Joanne Bezotte of Marquette, MI; grandchildren, Jennifer White, Kris White, Erik Sealor, Chase Sealor, Bryanna Sealor, and Zac Calvert; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Nolan, Aiden White, and Zackary White.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Lee Clegg.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girl Scouts of America at www.girlscouts.org or to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 5, 2019