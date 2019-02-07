|
|
Dr. Gladys Isabell Strahl passed away peacefully in Boulder, Colorado on January 23, 2019 at the age of 91. Born on May 2, 1927 to Ronald James and Margaret Fraser Tuxworth in Algonquin, Michigan,
Gladys spent her early years in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. In 1947, she married Maury Strahl, also of Sault Ste. Marie. Gladys earned a PhD in clinical psychology from Michigan State University in 1967 and maintained private counseling practices for nearly five decades in Traverse City, Michigan and in Evergreen, Colorado while remaining actively involved in the American Academy of Psychotherapists. Hat and backpack always at the ready, Gladys was dazzled by the beauty, power, and softness of nature which she captured in numerous photographs while hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing well into her 80s. She easily popped champagne with family and friends to celebrate the incredible joy she felt for life, always eager to gather around a good meal or to play a tune on her treasured organ. Her VW bug bumper sticker said a lot about her: "Less Judgement More Curiosity." Gladys had a remarkable ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Left to honor Gladys and remember her love are her two sisters, Margaret J. Welsh, of Ft. Collins, CO and Jean Tuxworth Williams and brother-in-law, Robert Williams, of Louisville, CO; former husband Maurice Strahl of Palisade, CO; adopted daughter, Jennifer Allen of Pine, CO; nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews; her beloved cat, Tasha; and countless friends and colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Catherine Ann Strahl, and her parents. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on February 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO 80302. A short reception to follow. Donations can be made in her name to Golden West Foundation, 1055 Adams Cr, Boulder, CO 80303 or the First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St, Boulder, CO 80302.
