Glenn Wendel James Menard, age 90, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away early Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Glenn was born on October 13, 1928, on Sugar Island, Michigan to the late Joseph and Genevieve (Myotte) Menard. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era.

Glenn married Melvia McCoy on December 17, 1965, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was a truck driver his entire life, but specifically, he drove a cement truck for more than 25 years for Northern Sand and Gravel.

Glenn was a hard worker who loved the outdoors. He was very family oriented. You would find him listening to sports and spending time on the island. He loved animals and had a special connection with them. He was known as the neighborhood ""Watch Dog"" for the St. Mary's School kids.

Glenn is survived by his children: Robert Lovin of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Melinda (Randy) Menard of Dafter, MI, Kenneth (Cindy) Lovin of Dayton, OH, and Douglas Menard and Darrell Menard, both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Glenn is also survived by his brother: Alvin (Pearl) Menard of Sugar Island, MI.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers: Phillip Menard and Clifton Menard; and four sisters: Cecilia Lawrence, Delores Young, Joan Allen, and Jean Rippon.

A memorial service will be held later this year. A memorial announcement will be placed in the Sault News closer to the time of the service.

