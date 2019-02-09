|
Her Legacy… Judith L. Heslip, age 79, passed away, February 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Detroit, MI on November 11, 1939 to Fred (John) and Esther (Seeley) White.
She married the love of her life, William Heslip, January 28, 1961 in Northville, MI. Judy loved her dogs, enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling, and horseback riding just to name a few. She also enjoyed spending many years with her family at their home in the UP. Judy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and sister.
Her Family… Judy is survived by her children: John (Janene) Heslip, Janet (Charlie) Berry, Bill (Amy) Heslip and Larry (Karen) Heslip; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers: Robert and Walter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William and her parents.
Her Farewell… Judy's family and friends will gather on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-8 p.m., with her Community Farewell beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel, Howell, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the .
