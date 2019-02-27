|
Linda Cook, 74, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died February 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Linda was born in the Soo on December 1, 1944 to W. Leonard and Lenna L. (Bumstead) Dale.
At the age of 3, Linda started ice skating which became her passion. She also excelled in dance and high school majorettes.
A major car accident in her senior year of school ended her skating career but strengthened her will to survive and inspire others. This also inspired her to write a book, "A Talent Lost, A Life With A Purpose, The Linda Dale Story."
In 1965, Linda married the love of her life, D. Raymond Cook. They started their lives together in San Diego, CA, later moving to Marshall, Ml and then returned to the Soo. They were together in marriage for 54 years.
Throughout her life her love of all people showed in the number of hugs she would give. She enjoyed her many friends in Marshall and was active with the Jaycettes organization. Most of all, she was a devoted mother of two children.
Surviving Linda are her husband, D. Ray Cook of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, daughter Katherine (Cook) Johnson of Marshall, Ml, son Raymond "Scott" Cook of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, brother Kenneth L. Dale of Sault Ste. Marie, Ml, and sister Joyce L. Hamilton of Roscommon, Michigan. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Jeremy Woods and Casey Hays (Marshall, Ml), Amber Vasarhelyi (Marietta, OH), and Dillon Cook (Denver, CO).
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Jacob Woods.
Visitation will be held at Hovie Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Memorial services will begin at noon with Pastor Mark Gabbard officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the "Community Action Agency - Take 5 Program, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI."
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 27, 2019