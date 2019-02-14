|
Lindsey Waite, 'Che Odae Winini, of the Bay Mills Indian Community, passed away the night of February 8th, in Holland, Michigan. Lindsey was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on April 1, 1985, and grew up in Bay Mills, Hawaii, Colorado, and Vermont. He was the son of David Waite and the late Cathy Teeple of Bay Mills.
He is survived by father David Waite, his stepmother and aunt Dulcia Waite, his son Dru, his sisters Aneen, Jacqueline, and Angela, his brothers David, Gabriel, Quinten, and Alex, his grandmother Theresa Teeple, his aunts Gail, Sharon, Terry, and Tia, and his uncles David, Vincent, Kai, Kelvin, Wayne, and Ted. He leaves behind many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother Nathan, his uncles Emerson and Kenneth, and his mother.
Lindsey suffered from early adult onset schizophrenia, and this caused him to have a difficult time. Prior to his becoming ill, however, he led a full and happy life. He was an excellent woodworker, enjoyed working in the woods with his uncles, and was a commercial fisherman. He was an avid basketballer, playing on school and tournament teams throughout his youth. He was a lifelong follower of Anishinabe tradition, and was always eager to go to ceremonies. He truly lived up to his name, the Big Hearted Man, by exhibiting extraordinary generosity and kindness to his many friends and relations.
Traditional funeral rites were held at the Bay Mills Indian Community Cultural Center, with a fire in the lodge outside, evening ceremonies were held on Tuesday, February 12, and daytime ceremonies began the following day, pipe carrier Dwight "Bucko" Teeple presiding. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Bay Mills Indian Community Cultural Center.
Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 14, 2019