Lloyd Steiner, 90 of St. Ignace passed away Tuesday evening, January 29 at Evergreen Living Center in St. Ignace surrounded by his family. He was born September 3, 1928 to Karl and Olive (Frye) Steiner in Petoskey. \He grew up near Petoskey in Epsilon, and attended Springvale Township School, a one room schoolhouse. He graduated from Petoskey High School in 1947. Lloyd worked for Michigan Bakeries in Petoskey, and began working for Our Own Bakeries (Bunny Bread) in 1955, moving to St. Ignace in 1961 where he was know as the Bunny Bread Man for 30 years. Lloyd retired in 1990.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Marian (Lewis) Steiner whom he married February 18, 1950. Together they raised 5 children - daughters, Jeanette (Fred) O'Rourke, and Janice (Paul Neelis) Steiner, sons Wayne (Karen) Steiner, and Dean (Laurie) Steiner and Glen Steiner, all of St. Ignace; 12 grandchildren and their spouses and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Lucille Steiner of Fairmont, MN and Ruth Lewis, Keshena, WI, and Jane and Phil Goethals of Kalkaska and several nieces and nephews.
Lloyd loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, trapping and more fishing. He was a member of the Petoskey Elks Club, St. Ignace Lions Club, Moose Lodge #999, Straits Area Sportsman Club, and the National Trappers Association, EUP Trappers Association; and St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church.
Lloyd was preceded in death by a brother, Bryce Steiner of Fairmont, MN; sister Evelyn and brother-in law Ralph Shumaker, Dunkirk, Indiana and a sister, Lorrraine Steiner, of Petoskey.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 8 at noon at St. Ignatius Church with Fr. Frank Ricca and Fr. Norbert Landreville officiating, Visitation will be from 10 am until service time at the church. Burial will be in the spring in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ignatius Church or the , with envelopes available from Dodson Funeral Home, St. Ignace who assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 5, 2019