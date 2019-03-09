|
Mable Louise ""Mimi"" Fountain, age 91, of Fibre, Michigan, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, after living a long and full life. She was born on January 25, 1928 in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Cyril Everett and Minnie Elmore (Steele) Morton.
Mable grew up in Lincoln Park and graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 1945. She married Thomas Fountain on May 25, 1946 in Allen Park, Michigan. Mable retired as a school bus driver from Jefferson Public schools. After retirement they moved to Fibre permanently.
Mable was a member of many organizations including, lifetime member and past President of Swan Boat Club, Brest Bay Gun Club, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Berlin Township Seniors, Rudyard Historical Society, and Rudyard Tonk Card Club.
Mable enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing cards, playing games, bingo, fishing, boating and snowmobiling.
Mable is survived by her two sons, Donald (Judy) Fountain of Bradenton, Florida and Douglas (Brenda) Fountain of Fibre; daughter-in-law, Renee Fountain of Fibre; son-in-law, David (Debbie) Varga of Rogers City, Michigan; sister-in-law, Loretta Sisung of Maybe, Michigan; grandchildren, Darcie (Aaron) Salvant, Todd (Danielle) Fountain, Tim (Kendra) Fountain, Desiree (Jorge) Leon, Valerie (Derek) Johnson, Danielle (Mike) Smith, Neil (Nikki) Fountain, and Tayler Stevens; great-grandchildren; Kendall, Rence, Novae, Aria, Silas, Thomas, Rachel, Emma, Ellie, Dani, Payten, Deigan, Kenton, Kennedy, Jackson, Laci and Kevin; and great-great-granddaughter; Sabrina.
Mable is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril Everett and Minnie Elmore (Steele) Morton; husband, Thomas Fountain; daughter, Donna (Fountain) Varga; son, Dan Fountain; sisters, Betty (Morton) Bishop and Frances (Morton) Lapinski; and grandson Lee Stevens.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
In lieu of flowers and cards memorial contributions may be made to the Rudyard Historical Society P.O Box 277, Rudyard, Michigan, 49780; or , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, 1-800-272-3900.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 9, 2019