Mary Beth Rose Andrews, 54 of Bruce Township Michigan, died February 26, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI, after a 2 month battle with pneumonia. Her family was by her side.
Mary Beth was born in Dearborn, Mich., April 22, 1964, to Stephen and Clara (Toth) Balog.
Mary Beth was a teacher at Brimley Area Schools, teaching middle school science and middle school/high school art. She would take her middle school students on a science camping trip to the Keweenaw Peninsula to meet with Michigan Tech. science instructors and to scour the landscape for rocks, to which she would wonder how come her students found all the "good" rocks.
She enjoyed gardening, building fairy houses, and was the holiday pie maker.
She was our bargain hunter extraordinaire. If you wanted something she would find it at some garage sale, if she thought you might like it she got it for you even if you didn't know you needed it.
Often an antique she found would be "borrowed" by her father-in-law to use on the family farm.
She was the keeper of the birthday dates and organizer of the birthday celebrations. She was a 3 time survivor of cancer.
In 1996, Mary Beth married the love of her life, Timothy Andrews. They have one son, Gordon who was her second great love.
Surviving Mary Beth are her husband Timothy Lee Andrews and son Gordon R.T. Andrews of Bruce Township; her father, Stephen Balog (stepmother Karen); brother, Stephen J. Balog (Pam); and sister, Michele Munkarah (Adnan).
She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to Road to Recovery, 500 Osborn Blvd., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 or HOPE AACR for Chippewa County MI. Nick Meier, Regional Director, 1921 E. Steel Rd., DeTour, MI 49725
A memorial service will be held in the spring, Mary Beth's favorite time of year.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 2, 2019